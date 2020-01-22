Are you ready for Army Truck Driving to drive the army tank and to fly the army airplane with US army transport mission game with comprehensive army plane gameplay of offroad us army transporter, military cargo plane simulator in which you are the plane transporter as well as battle tank driving agent. Combining the thrill of army transport games with strategy involved in army plane games, fly helicopter game in this military simulator takes the Army Truck Driving experience of plane transporting games to the next level. A unique third person army ship driving games, plane transporting games in US army simulator with complete fun package of best army games with the features of army plane transport games & challenges of the US army truck driving games, army cruise driving part of army transport game. You not only have a chance to fly military airplanes or transport plane, but you can enjoy transporting army criminals, jeep & battle tanks in cargo transport simulator. You have been assigned US army survival mission during the army attack to perform crucial tasks in army simulator. Best thing about this transport simulator is that it will provide you with all the fun of army transport games & US army games to drive tanks to the US military base, load the cargo plane & to help the army force in a tank battle.

After the overwhelming response to our Army Criminals Transport Plane last year, FazBro Studio is proud to present itss sequel Army Criminals Transport Plane 2.0 an addition another criminal transport game series to expand your transport empire and keep you engaged with unlimited hours of army prisoner transport fun.

Military transport games, Be ready to feel the throttle of a military cargo transporter with jail prisoner plane while its ready to take off with jail criminals and prisoners on us army transport mission , Once again be the captain you are the one in charge of army prisoner transport, with Army Cruise Ship Driving & offroad us army transporter in Army Criminals Transport Plane 2.0.

Being a military cargo transporter, Jail criminals transport is more fun with fly helicopter game, all new Offroad Cargo Duty, third person gameplay, army is in charge of the transport plane. Your role is to collect the prisons from the prison and transport using the prison airplane transporter followed by criminal transport van and army truck driver.

You are transporting jail criminals and army prisoners in the new state of the art jail prisoner transport van, offroad us army transporter for error free prisoner flying. Enjoy the fun of army bus driver, piloting prisoner transport plane and even flying an army helicopter, army ship driving games all in one game.

Army Criminals Transport Plane 2.0 is designed with the latest 3D models to give you an awesome experience of inside the court house and holding cell.

With your experience of prisoner flight simulator game, being an army airplane pilot, army helicopter pilot and army truck driver wont be that difficult for you. Play one of the most exciting and challenging army ship driving games, offroad us army transporter, army truck driver and criminal transport van game with Army Truck Driving state of the art army transport vehicles. Overcome every obstacle of Army Criminals Transport Plane that comes in the way of your army police duty and make this jail criminals and prisoners army transport a success with us army transport mission .

Key Features:

Army Cruise Ship Driving in us army transport missions

Brand New Environment with third person gameplay for Army Truck Driving

New 3D models and upgraded controls of Prison Bus and Army Truck for Prisoner Transportation

Transport Prisoner to an actual Court & Jail with Interior with Smooth and Handy Game Play

Realistic Plane Transport Simulator

Amazing Army Transport Vehicles like Army Helicopter & Army Truck

Multiple Army Prisoner Challenges to Complete