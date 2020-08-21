Join or Sign In

Arkadium's Mahjong Solitaire for iOS

By Arkadium Free

Developer's Description

By Arkadium

Arkadium's Mahjong Solitaire is the tile matching puzzle game that millions of players love.

Tap on tiles to match them and remove them in this relaxing mahjong solitaire adventure, which features classic tile themes and multiple levels.

This fun and free mojong game is also known as shanghai mah jong, mahjongg trails, majong, or top mahjang. Mahjong is perfect for players of all ages. Everyone loves mahjong and this version of the classic game proves it!

Arkadium's Mahjong Solitaire provides:

- Timed mahjong action to challenge yourself, set high scores and stay sharp

- Hints if you ever get stuck on a difficult tile match

- Powerup tiles that reward higher scores

- Unique scoring for more difficult tiles; normal tiles provide 2 to 10 points, but flower and season tiles provide 12 or 14 points respectively

- Gorgeous animations and music that delivers ultimate mahjong relaxation

Fun facts about Mahjongg:

- Mahjong is the ultimate brain game, resulting in sharper memory and cognition in some players

- This game uses 144 tiles, just like the original version

- Mahjong Solitaire is a great memory game if you cant recall where a tile is, the game is that much more difficult

- While mahjangg is a fun game, its also a great relaxation and meditation tool

How to play Arkadium's Mahjong Solitaire:

Mahjong is an easy game, but can take years to fully master. To play, you must remove matching tiles by tapping them, but only unblocked tiles can be tapped. Unblocked tiles, or dominoes, are tiles that do not have a tile on top of it or touching it's upper or bottom side.

Mahjong Solitaire is the best version of original mahjong on iOS. Play today and destress with this soothing, stimulating puzzle match game.

Play Arkadium's Mahjong Solitaire online: https://www.arkadium.com/games/mahjongg-solitaire/

Play more Arkadium games: www.arkadium.com

Follow us for new game launches: www.facebook.com/arkadium

Arkadium | Games you can feel good about

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), iPad Air, iPad Air Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air 2, iPad Air 2 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 3 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini 4, iPad mini 4 Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) Wi-Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (9.7â??inch), iPad Pro (9.7â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (5th generation), iPad (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (10.5â??inch), iPad Pro (10.5â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (6th generation), iPad (6th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch), iPad Pro (11â??inch) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad mini (5th generation), iPad mini (5th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Air (3rd generation), iPad Air (3rd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad (7th generation), iPad (7th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation), iPad Pro (11â??inch) (2nd generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation), iPad Pro (12.9â??inch) (4th generation) Wiâ??Fi + Cellular, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 1
