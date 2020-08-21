Arkadium's Mahjong Solitaire is the tile matching puzzle game that millions of players love.

Tap on tiles to match them and remove them in this relaxing mahjong solitaire adventure, which features classic tile themes and multiple levels.

This fun and free mojong game is also known as shanghai mah jong, mahjongg trails, majong, or top mahjang. Mahjong is perfect for players of all ages. Everyone loves mahjong and this version of the classic game proves it!

Arkadium's Mahjong Solitaire provides:

- Timed mahjong action to challenge yourself, set high scores and stay sharp

- Hints if you ever get stuck on a difficult tile match

- Powerup tiles that reward higher scores

- Unique scoring for more difficult tiles; normal tiles provide 2 to 10 points, but flower and season tiles provide 12 or 14 points respectively

- Gorgeous animations and music that delivers ultimate mahjong relaxation

Fun facts about Mahjongg:

- Mahjong is the ultimate brain game, resulting in sharper memory and cognition in some players

- This game uses 144 tiles, just like the original version

- Mahjong Solitaire is a great memory game if you cant recall where a tile is, the game is that much more difficult

- While mahjangg is a fun game, its also a great relaxation and meditation tool

How to play Arkadium's Mahjong Solitaire:

Mahjong is an easy game, but can take years to fully master. To play, you must remove matching tiles by tapping them, but only unblocked tiles can be tapped. Unblocked tiles, or dominoes, are tiles that do not have a tile on top of it or touching it's upper or bottom side.

Mahjong Solitaire is the best version of original mahjong on iOS. Play today and destress with this soothing, stimulating puzzle match game.

Play Arkadium's Mahjong Solitaire online: https://www.arkadium.com/games/mahjongg-solitaire/

Play more Arkadium games: www.arkadium.com

Follow us for new game launches: www.facebook.com/arkadium

Arkadium | Games you can feel good about