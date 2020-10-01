Join or Sign In

Arkadelphia Parks & Recreation for Android

Developer's Description

This app is your key resource to everything Arkadelphia parks and recreation!

Alerts:

Stay up to date on registration openings and deadlines, closures or cancelations with instant push

notifications.

Digital ID:

Take advantage of the new digital ID feature to gain facility

Facility Hours and Locations:

Get hours of operations, membership information and facility information all in the palm of your hand.

Check whats going on in parks & recreation with our up to date calendar!

Program Information, Registration and Online Payments!

Register for your favorite Youth or Adult sport program, Facility Rentals, renew your membership.

Check game schedules, and scores!

What's new in version 5.13.1

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 5.13.1

Android
Requires Android 4.4 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
