Our mission is to protect life and property and to enhance the well-being of those we serve with Respect, Integrity, Teamwork & Excellence.

The app provides various features that strive to help keep the citizens educated, prepared, and informed on preparedness and protective measures. Such features include: news, alert notifications, fire and life safety education, contact information, fire department locations, and more. Although we cannot always predict when emergencies or disasters will occur, every individual, family, business, and community must do their part to ensure they are prepared.

Disclaimer: This app is NOT intended to replace your primary means of emergency notification or replace 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency. If you experience an emergency please dial 911!