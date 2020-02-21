BIOGRAPHY ARIEL CAMACHO:

Jos Ariel Camacho Barraza was a Mexican singer-songwriter remembered for his unique way of singing as well as his one-of-a-kind style of playing the requinto. He was signed to DEL Records and was the leader of the musical group Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho. Starting out as a singer at the age of 12, Camacho went on to perform at various events and functions in his hometown and nearby locations. As his musical career picked up, he proceeded to release two albums and a number of singles. His most successful songs were "El Karma", "Te Metiste", "Hablemos" and "Rey de Corazones". A much loved figure in his community, he was also popularly known as "La Tuyia", a childhood name given to him because his guitar was much bigger than him! On February 25, 2015, Camacho lost his life in a car accident on his way back from a performance at a music festival. Although the promising singer went away too soon, he is still remembered for his music and extraordinary musical talent.

ARIEL CAMACHO LIST:

01.Cuanto Te Quiero - Los Plebes del Rancho

02.ARIEL CAMACHO - EL KARMA

03.Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes Del Rancho - Toro Encartado

04.DEL NEGOCIANTE - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

05.El Mayor De Los Villares -Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

06.El Seor De Los Cielos-Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho

07.Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho - Buscbamos Lo Mismo

08.Me Gustas Mucho

09.Mi Soledad - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

10.Naci Pa'Leyenda - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

11.NO LO HICE BIEN - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

12.Por Enamorarme - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

13.QUE CARO ESTOY PAGANDO - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

14.Que Se Canse de Llamar - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

15.Segn Tus Labios - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

16.Te Voy A Olvidar - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

17.Ya Lo Supere - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho

18.ariel camacho death

19.ariel camacho songs

20.ariel camacho age

21.ariel camacho te metiste

22.ariel camacho letra

23.ariel camacho el karma

24.ariel camacho mix

25.ariel camacho canciones

26.ariel camacho album

27.ariel camacho accident