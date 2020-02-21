BIOGRAPHY ARIEL CAMACHO:
Jos Ariel Camacho Barraza was a Mexican singer-songwriter remembered for his unique way of singing as well as his one-of-a-kind style of playing the requinto. He was signed to DEL Records and was the leader of the musical group Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho. Starting out as a singer at the age of 12, Camacho went on to perform at various events and functions in his hometown and nearby locations. As his musical career picked up, he proceeded to release two albums and a number of singles. His most successful songs were "El Karma", "Te Metiste", "Hablemos" and "Rey de Corazones". A much loved figure in his community, he was also popularly known as "La Tuyia", a childhood name given to him because his guitar was much bigger than him! On February 25, 2015, Camacho lost his life in a car accident on his way back from a performance at a music festival. Although the promising singer went away too soon, he is still remembered for his music and extraordinary musical talent.
ARIEL CAMACHO LIST:
01.Cuanto Te Quiero - Los Plebes del Rancho
02.ARIEL CAMACHO - EL KARMA
03.Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes Del Rancho - Toro Encartado
04.DEL NEGOCIANTE - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
05.El Mayor De Los Villares -Los Plebes Del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
06.El Seor De Los Cielos-Ariel Camacho y Los Plebes del Rancho
07.Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho - Buscbamos Lo Mismo
08.Me Gustas Mucho
09.Mi Soledad - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
10.Naci Pa'Leyenda - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
11.NO LO HICE BIEN - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
12.Por Enamorarme - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
13.QUE CARO ESTOY PAGANDO - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
14.Que Se Canse de Llamar - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
15.Segn Tus Labios - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
16.Te Voy A Olvidar - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
17.Ya Lo Supere - Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho
