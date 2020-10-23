Join or Sign In

Ariana Wallpapers HD&4K for Android

StorksApp

Developer's Description

StorksApp

Ariana Wallpapers is an application that provides wallpapers for fans of Ariana Grande. Made with high image compatibility for any mobile. Enjoy all the fantastic wallpapers.

Ariana wallpaper is about the Ariana Wallpaper that will decorate your mobile screen. In Ariana Wallpapers there are many great wallpapers of Ariana Grande. If you are a Ariana Grande fan then this application is for you.

Ariana Wallpaper is an application that is very easy to use,

just open the application and select the image you like, and select it as wallpaper.

How to use the Ariana Wallpaper :

1. Open the Application

2. Select your favorite picture in the folder

3. Tap the "Set as wallpaper" button to apply

4. Your wallpaper has been changed

DISCLAIMER:

This app is made by Ariana Grande fans, and it is unofficial. The content in this app is not affiliated with, endorsed, sponsored, or specifically approved by any company.

All copyright and trademarks are owned by their respective owners. The images in this application are collected from around the web. If they are infringing your copyright, please feel free to contact us to remove them.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release October 23, 2020
Date Added October 23, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

