X

Ariana Grande - Don't Call Me Angel ft.Miley Cyrus for Android

By sigesitDev Free

Developer's Description

By sigesitDev

Ariana Grande Songs 2019!! Applications to listen to new songs of Ariana Grande. Enjoy the best songs of Ariana Grande.

You can play music anywhere.

Features :

- Ariana Grande Songs offline

- Sweetener Songs offline

- Ariana Grande Songs non stop

- HD quality Ariana Grande Songs

- No advertising noise

- Best Ariana Grande Songs lyrics

- Thank u next song

- Arianator Songs

- Ariana Grande Review

- Free Ariana Grande music application

- Can be played off camera

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.4

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 2.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping