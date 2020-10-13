Join or Sign In

Argentina Marketplace - Free Classified Ads & Chat for Android

Free classifieds in Argentina. Find the latest ads for personals, textbooks, electronics, cars, clothing, apparel, collectibles, sporting goods, digital cameras and more for sale.

Argentina Marketplace is completely free. You can log in to publish your ads and listing using your social network account. The easiest way to buy and sell and get cash for your gently-used items. Also, you can advertise services, jobs, buying or selling, to let or to hire. Use this great mobile classified to search everything into your local area.

See offer from around cities like: Buenos Aires, Mendonza, Crdoba, Rosrio, San Miguel de Tucumn, La Plata, Bariloche, Salta, Ushuaia, Santa Fe and much more.

Find a room to share or to rent, contact an English teacher or offer your language exchange, sell old furniture or search any item to buy.

Contact the seller through the application chat and negotiate directly and with confidence.

If you are working, studying or living in Argentina and you come from abroad, you must install this app. Place a free ad now or find a bargain item. We also have jobs, property, and cars for sale.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3

General

Release October 13, 2020
Date Added October 13, 2020
Version 2.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
