Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Arduino Heart Rate Monitor - Real Time BPM & IOT for Android

By Abiram Natarajan Free

Developer's Description

By Abiram Natarajan

Arduino Heart Rate Monitor is a Real Time BPM monitor for Arduino Health Care Projects

App Features:

-Real Time BPM

-Real Time Heart Beat Animation

-Bluetooth Communication

-IOT support(available from next app update)

-ESP8266/NODE MCU support

NOTE:

The APP is designed to work only with provided Arduino Code .Kindly download the arduino code from the following link.

ARDUINO CODE : https://github.com/Abiram-N/Arduino-HeartRateMonitor/

Privacy Policy : https://sites.google.com/view/arduinoheartratemonitor/home

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2

General

Release September 3, 2020
Date Added September 3, 2020
Version 1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Fitbit

Free
Track your daily goals and progress over time.
Android
Fitbit

Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Free
Reach your weight loss goals with the calorie counter on your Android device.
Android
Calorie Counter - MyFitnessPal

Medscape

Free
Medscape provides fast and accurate clinical answers at the point-of-care and is the leading medical resource for physicians, medical students...
Android
Medscape

Epocrates

Free
#1 Medical App - DRG Taking the Pulse U.
Android
Epocrates

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now