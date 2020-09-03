Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Arduino Heart Rate Monitor is a Real Time BPM monitor for Arduino Health Care Projects
App Features:
-Real Time BPM
-Real Time Heart Beat Animation
-Bluetooth Communication
-IOT support(available from next app update)
-ESP8266/NODE MCU support
NOTE:
The APP is designed to work only with provided Arduino Code .Kindly download the arduino code from the following link.
ARDUINO CODE : https://github.com/Abiram-N/Arduino-HeartRateMonitor/
Privacy Policy : https://sites.google.com/view/arduinoheartratemonitor/home