Arduino Basics Tutorials & Projects for Android

By Rockerz Group Free

Developer's Description

By Rockerz Group

Ultimate Collection of Arduino Basics & Tutorials, Arduino is an open source programmable circuit board that can be integrated into a wide variety of makerspace projects both simple and complex. This board contains a microcontroller which is able to be programmed to sense and control objects in the physical world. By responding to sensors and inputs, the Arduino is able to interact with a large array of outputs such as LEDs, motors and displays.

Application Contains :

Basic Arduino Tutorials

- What is Arduino

- Arduino Vs Raspberry Pi

- Installation of Arduino Driver in Windows

- Getting Started with Arduino Programming

- Getting Started with Arduino Software

- How to Get Hex File From Arduino

- How to Reset Arduino Programmatically

- How to upload Bootloader in Atmega328

Arduino Projects For Beginners

- Arduino LED Project Knight Rider

- Arduino Projects PIR Motion Sensor

- Arduino Projects Ultrasonic Distance Sensor

- Arduino Projects Arduino Decibel Meter

- Arduino Projects Asynchronous LEDs Blink

- Arduino Projects Rainfall Detector

- Arduino Projects RGB LED Arduino

- Arduino Stepper Motor Project

- Arduino Projects Arduino DC Motor Control

- Arduino Projects Clap ON Clap OFF Light

- Arduino Relay Project

- Arduino Stopwatch Project

Arduino Libraries

- Arduino Library For Proteus

- Arduino Lilypad Library For Proteus

- Arduino Lilypad Simulation For Proteus

- Arduino UNO PCB Design For Proteus ARES

Full Specifications

What's new in version 11.8

General

Release September 1, 2020
Date Added September 1, 2020
Version 11.8

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

