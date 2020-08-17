Join or Sign In

Arctic Juice & Cafe for iOS

By Sappsuma Free

Developer's Description

By Sappsuma

Arctic Juice & Cafe - Val d'Isere, Savoire.

This app provides booking, business information, special offers and more.

Keep up to date with all the latest business information and news. Find out about offers and promotions.

Receive exclusive discounts and incentives.

Interactive and useful features include:

-Booking

-Business information

-Special offers and promotion

-Loyalty and check-in

-Gallery

-Menu

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
