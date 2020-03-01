Do YOU recognize all the buildings?

Do you like architecture games?

Then this architect Quiz is the thing for YOU!

The word architecture is defined in the broadest sense, the arts and crafts and aesthetic relationship of humans with built space.

Plan, Design and Construct buildings and other structures of the Central content of the architecture.

Buildings in the history

Acropolis

All Saints Church

Old-St.-Peter

Ananda Temple

Angkor Wat

Apse

Forum of Augustus

Bhairavnath Temple

Borobudur

The Braunschweiger Dom Cathedral

Cappella Palatina

Casa da Msica

Chiapa de Corzo

Chichn Itz

Great Wall Of China

Cristo Redentor

Dubai Opera House

Einstein tower

Essener Mnster

Dome of the rock

Friday mosque of Isfahan

Friday mosque of Varmn

Friedrich city Palace

Golestan Palace

Gur-Emir-Mausoleum

Hagia Sophia

Harmandir Sahib

Hattua

Heidelberg Castle

Heilig-Kreuz-Mnster

The Ishtar Gate

Cathedral of Cefal

Cathedral of Noyon

Cathedral of Reims

Katsura-Rikyu, a master

Kiev-Saint Sophia Cathedral

The Monastery Of Reichenau

Colosseum

Cube houses

Palace of culture

Kunsthaus Graz

Limburg Cathedral

Lion gate

Machu Picchu

St. mark's Basilica

Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi

Mohenjo-Daro

Mshatta

New Cathedral

Niavaran Palace Complex

Notre Dame de Paris

Nuruosmaniye Mosque

Nyatapola Temple

The Olympic Stadium, Munich

The Palace of Westminster

The Palace of Knossos

Petra

Palatine Chapel, Aachen

Pol-e Chdschu

Pont du Gard

Santa Costanza

Santa Maria del Fiore

Santa Sabina

Sant'ambrogio

Sarvestan

Treasure house of Athens

St. Martin

Observatory of Zdsch-e Gurkn

Stonehenge

Sultan-Ahmed-Mosque

Synagogue

Taj Mahal

The temple of Baalbek

Forum of Trajan

Tschehel Sotun

Ulugbek Madrasa

Umayyad Mosque

Forbidden City

Wat Arun

The winter Palace

Citadel of Aleppo

Era

Art Deco

Bauhaus

Expressionism

Gothic

Graffiti

Historicism

Impressionism

Art Nouveau

Classicism

Land Art

Mannerism

Naturalism

Pointillism

Pop Art

Realism

Renaissance

Rococo

Romance

Symbolism

Video art

The building of the Modern

The CN Tower

Delta works

The Empire State Building

Eurotunnel

Golden Gate Bridge

Itaipu Dam

The building of the story

Chichn Itz

Great Wall Of China

Cristo Redentor

Colosseum

Machu Picchu

Petra

Neuschwanstein Castle

Taj Mahal

Bridges

Akashi-Kaiky Bridge

Bayonne Bridge

Bosideng Bridge

Chaotianmen-Yangtze River Bridge

Forth Bridge

Great Bridge DanyangKunshan

Great bridge of Tianjin

Lupu Bridge

Pont de Qubec

Xihoumen Bridge

Tallest Building

The CN Tower

Canton Tower

Mecca Royal Clock Tower Hotel

One World Trade Center

Ostankino Tower

Shanghai Tower

Taipei 101

Tokyo Sky Tree

Willis Tower

World Trade Center, North tower, WTC 1

Largest Building

Berjaya Times Square

Flora Holland

Dubai Airport (Terminal 3)

Hong Kong International Airport

New Century Global Center

The Venetian Macao