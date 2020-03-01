Do YOU recognize all the buildings?
Do you like architecture games?
Then this architect Quiz is the thing for YOU!
The word architecture is defined in the broadest sense, the arts and crafts and aesthetic relationship of humans with built space.
Plan, Design and Construct buildings and other structures of the Central content of the architecture.
Buildings in the history
Acropolis
All Saints Church
Old-St.-Peter
Ananda Temple
Angkor Wat
Apse
Forum of Augustus
Bhairavnath Temple
Borobudur
The Braunschweiger Dom Cathedral
Cappella Palatina
Casa da Msica
Chiapa de Corzo
Chichn Itz
Great Wall Of China
Cristo Redentor
Dubai Opera House
Einstein tower
Essener Mnster
Dome of the rock
Friday mosque of Isfahan
Friday mosque of Varmn
Friedrich city Palace
Golestan Palace
Gur-Emir-Mausoleum
Hagia Sophia
Harmandir Sahib
Hattua
Heidelberg Castle
Heilig-Kreuz-Mnster
The Ishtar Gate
Cathedral of Cefal
Cathedral of Noyon
Cathedral of Reims
Katsura-Rikyu, a master
Kiev-Saint Sophia Cathedral
The Monastery Of Reichenau
Colosseum
Cube houses
Palace of culture
Kunsthaus Graz
Limburg Cathedral
Lion gate
Machu Picchu
St. mark's Basilica
Mausoleum of Khoja Ahmed Yasawi
Mohenjo-Daro
Mshatta
New Cathedral
Niavaran Palace Complex
Notre Dame de Paris
Nuruosmaniye Mosque
Nyatapola Temple
The Olympic Stadium, Munich
The Palace of Westminster
The Palace of Knossos
Petra
Palatine Chapel, Aachen
Pol-e Chdschu
Pont du Gard
Santa Costanza
Santa Maria del Fiore
Santa Sabina
Sant'ambrogio
Sarvestan
Treasure house of Athens
St. Martin
Observatory of Zdsch-e Gurkn
Stonehenge
Sultan-Ahmed-Mosque
Synagogue
Taj Mahal
The temple of Baalbek
Forum of Trajan
Tschehel Sotun
Ulugbek Madrasa
Umayyad Mosque
Forbidden City
Wat Arun
The winter Palace
Citadel of Aleppo
Era
Art Deco
Bauhaus
Expressionism
Gothic
Graffiti
Historicism
Impressionism
Art Nouveau
Classicism
Land Art
Mannerism
Naturalism
Pointillism
Pop Art
Realism
Renaissance
Rococo
Romance
Symbolism
Video art
The building of the Modern
The CN Tower
Delta works
The Empire State Building
Eurotunnel
Golden Gate Bridge
Itaipu Dam
The building of the story
Chichn Itz
Great Wall Of China
Cristo Redentor
Colosseum
Machu Picchu
Petra
Neuschwanstein Castle
Taj Mahal
Bridges
Akashi-Kaiky Bridge
Bayonne Bridge
Bosideng Bridge
Chaotianmen-Yangtze River Bridge
Forth Bridge
Great Bridge DanyangKunshan
Great bridge of Tianjin
Lupu Bridge
Pont de Qubec
Xihoumen Bridge
Tallest Building
The CN Tower
Canton Tower
Mecca Royal Clock Tower Hotel
One World Trade Center
Ostankino Tower
Shanghai Tower
Taipei 101
Tokyo Sky Tree
Willis Tower
World Trade Center, North tower, WTC 1
Largest Building
Berjaya Times Square
Flora Holland
Dubai Airport (Terminal 3)
Hong Kong International Airport
New Century Global Center
The Venetian Macao
