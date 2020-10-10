Join or Sign In

Archi.ge for iOS

By Archi Free

Developer's Description

By Archi

Archi is a leader development company in Georgia that offers services to all resident of Archi or those who want to buy an apartment with a flexible application.

The application offers a simplified and flexible service to anyone wishing to purchase an apartment:

- View detailed project information

- Pick the desired apartment

- Order a call with a personal advisor

- Keep an eye on the progress of construction projects

- Get acquainted with the company's news.

If you notice any defects, please contact us at 2 602 602.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release October 10, 2020
Date Added October 10, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

