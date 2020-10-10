Archi is a leader development company in Georgia that offers services to all resident of Archi or those who want to buy an apartment with a flexible application.

The application offers a simplified and flexible service to anyone wishing to purchase an apartment:

- View detailed project information

- Pick the desired apartment

- Order a call with a personal advisor

- Keep an eye on the progress of construction projects

- Get acquainted with the company's news.

If you notice any defects, please contact us at 2 602 602.