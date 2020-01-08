Archery Lite is amazing game to play with Bow and Arrow. As you start the game you may addicted to it, game have More then 35 different level. each level has different difficulty and different target, as you start complete some initial level then you will face Some Hard level to test your Archery skill :D .

If you not have any prior experience with archery then you should start with practice mode, in practice mode there is not any limitation applied, you can use as many arrows and time as you need , once you fill that your skill is stronger enough archery skill then you can start playing other difficult levels

Some amazing features of game are listed below

- It have 35 different level, each level have different goal and different difficulty.

- As level are passes then you will face difficulty like wind , moving target, disappearing target, rotating target, etc.

- Different type of bows , as level are passes then you should upgrade your bows to easily achieve targets.

- There are 3 type of mode available,

1) Time Attack : In this mode you have limited time and unlimited arrows. in given time limit you need to achieve all targets

2) Arcade Practice : In this mode you have limited Arrows and unlimited time, in given number of arrows you need to achieve your goals

3) Practice : If you find hard to play both above level then you need to play this mode first, in this level you can learn to play with bow and arrow and make your archery skill very stronger.

We would appreciate your valuable feedback. If you like this app then share with others.

If you find any problem please contact us at spipl001@gmail.com