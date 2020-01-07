X

Archer.io: Tale of Bow & Arrow for iOS

By Unico Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Unico Studio

Join the stickman archers army.

Use your targeting skills for a good cause. Save villages from evil forces and dragons ravaging homes. Be the Hero that they need right now.

Get the support of the villagers, collect gold and find diamonds to upgrade bows, arrows, helmets, shields and armors. Get magical items to defend yourself against fiery enemies.

Easy to learn, fun to master, rewarding to play.

Invite your friends for a duel through Facebook or fight against random bowman opponents in this Multiplayer io game.

Wanna see how long you can stand? Battle an endless onslaught in Single Player and rise the ranks in the Leaderboards.

Grab your bow and arrow, start shooting now.

Archer.io Features:

-Multiplayer duels with friends and random opponents.

-Campaign storyline.

-Easy controls, addictive gameplay.

-Minimalist graphics, theatrical animations.

-Game Center Leaderboards and Achievements.

Oak Games Inc.

Contact support@oak.gs

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.3.4

General

Release January 7, 2020
Date Added January 7, 2020
Version 2.3.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Subway Surfers

Free
Help three resilient mates escape from the grumpy Inspector by dashing and dodging.
iOS
Subway Surfers

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Join Crazy Dave on a crazy adventure where you'll meet, greet and defeat legions of zombies from the dawn of time to the end of days.
iOS
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Candy Crush Soda Saga

Free
Start playing Candy Crush Soda Saga today - already enjoyed by millions of players around the world.
iOS
Candy Crush Soda Saga

Angry Birds Star Wars II

$0.99
Join the pork side! For the first time ever play as the pigs.
iOS
Angry Birds Star Wars II

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping