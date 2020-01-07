Join the stickman archers army.

Use your targeting skills for a good cause. Save villages from evil forces and dragons ravaging homes. Be the Hero that they need right now.

Get the support of the villagers, collect gold and find diamonds to upgrade bows, arrows, helmets, shields and armors. Get magical items to defend yourself against fiery enemies.

Easy to learn, fun to master, rewarding to play.

Invite your friends for a duel through Facebook or fight against random bowman opponents in this Multiplayer io game.

Wanna see how long you can stand? Battle an endless onslaught in Single Player and rise the ranks in the Leaderboards.

Grab your bow and arrow, start shooting now.

Archer.io Features:

-Multiplayer duels with friends and random opponents.

-Campaign storyline.

-Easy controls, addictive gameplay.

-Minimalist graphics, theatrical animations.

-Game Center Leaderboards and Achievements.

Oak Games Inc.

Contact support@oak.gs