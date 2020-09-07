New theme is availableElegant launcher theme.

Brand new Aquariums launcher theme !This Aquariums launcher theme is specially designed.

Customize your phone

- Free beautiful themes: Weekly updated collection of distinctive and fancy launcher themes and icon packs for you

Phone Optimization

- 1-Tap booster: clean up memory and boost your phone.

- Junk cleaner: clean junk for more storage space

- Battery saver: Protect your battery for better performance

-CPU coolerStop high power consumptionsave power in seconds.

Smart Launcher

- Customizable home screen layout: you can pick your favorite home screen layout grid and customize home screen icons and fonts to match your personal style.

- Smart folder: Your apps will stay organized in different smart folders, so you dont have to organize them yourself.

-Smart gestures: Swipe up, swipe down, swipe left, swipe right, double tap. You can also use one or two fingers gestures. By using gestures, you can do your task easily and fast. You will set your power button free just by double tapping home screen to lock screen. At the same time, you can set gestures to match your personal habits.

Handy Search

- Quick search for apps

- Quick search for contacts

- Quick search for messages

- Web search

- Support different search engines

Privacy Protection

- Hide apps: Hide private apps to protect your privacy

- App lock: Lock important apps like social apps, messaging apps and credit card app.

Contact:

yangli@amberweather.com