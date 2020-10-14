Join or Sign In

Appster - Earn FREE real $MONEY$ ! for Android

By Appster Dev Free

Developer's Description

By Appster Dev

Get awesome gift cards, money rewards & vouchers for playing mobile games!

Get Appster for free (no deposits, no in-app purchases)

Choose and play your favorite game from our list

Get rewards for every minute you spend playing games

Are you looking for the app that pays you to play games?

Appster is a completely free app to use, offering you the opportunity to earn real money by playing games on your mobile phone.

Play free mobile games and make money, gift cards and vouchers!

Discover and play new and popular games every day from our list spend time playing them and earn coins trade coins for gift cards such as Amazon gift cards, Google Play gift cards, PlayStation gift cards, Steam gift cards, vouchers, coupons, or you can simply cash out using your PayPal account.

How it works?

Appster is so easy to use:

Get Appster now for FREE

Play any of our FREE games

Earn coins for every second you play

The more you play the more youll get out of it

Trade your coins for ANY gift cards or real cash rewards

Thats it

Why Appster?

Completely free app (no deposits, no in-app purchases)!

Easy to use!

Fast and guaranteed payouts!

Huge variety of available payout options (PayPal money transfer, Amazon gift cards, Google Play gift cards, PlayStation gift cards, Steam gift cards, Walmart gift card, Xbox Gift Card and many more)!

Huge selection of different game types to fit any preference!

Invite your friends to Appster and you both get extra bonuses!

The exciting thing about our app is that you can earn your first gift card or cash reward after just a few hours you spent playing any game you choose!

Currently, our offer wall contains various game types such as Casual, Strategy, Action, Puzzle, Adventure, Arcade and many more. You can play ANY game you like and start collecting coins!

If you already like playing mobile games, Appster is the app for you as it pays you to play games! Earn real money playing games or choose any of our gift cards, coupons and vouchers.

With Appster you will never have to worry about your pocket money again!

So, what keeps you waiting on trying and earning your first reward!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 0.5.4

General

Release October 14, 2020
Date Added October 14, 2020
Version 0.5.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
