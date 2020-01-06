Get free gift cards and rewards with AppFun!

Everyone has heard about popular applications that provide us with the chance to win amazing items in the form of vouchers, discounts, and free passes to a variety of events. However, almost all the apps available on the market are either limited to specific services, or they are not entirely free. To change that, AppFun was created. On the fundamental level, these rewarding applications are all the same. However, there are things you are not going to find in any other reward app. Would you like to know what exactly we are talking about? Heres a quick explanation!

Some information about AppFun

As you know, the main goal of creating a working application for rewards was to give people the chance to win some attractive offers. A lot of people dont realize how easy it is to win a gift card on the Internet. In most cases, all you have to do is download the application and play it for a moment. It means that you just follow instructions provided by the organizer! Once you complete the task provided by AppFun, you will receive the virtual currency, the so-called Fun Coins. Now you can exchange them for rewards like for example $5, $10, $20 PayPal gift cards, exclusive -80% discounts to some popular shops, and many other offers!

REMEMBER:

Using VPN, proxy servers, emulators, or creating fake accounts (it includes making multiple accounts) is forbidden, and your account will be banned for violating our rules.