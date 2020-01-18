Designed to simplify character inventory management by moving it from your valuable character sheet straight to your phone.

No longer will you need to constantly erase and update gold values, item descriptions and ammunition count. Track your Ammunition easily with quick +/- buttons. Sell items you are carrying quickly and easily. With the App of Holding your character sheet will look cleaner than ever.

And with plenty of features planned for future releases such as Player/DM inventory interaction, more Item types, containers and more!

Get the App of Holding today, your character will thank you.