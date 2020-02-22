Apostolic Company specializes in modest fashion and trends by offering apparel for the work, professional occasions, church and casual wear. We are a combination of tailors, retailers and manufacturers all working together to supply fashionable clothing that is modest. Our goal from the beginning was to showcase modesty in a way that makes a point that modesty in itself does not mean frumpy. We believe that women can dress fashionable while still being respectful of their dignity and self worth. Apostolic Clothing is not just a retail clothing store but it is a movement that spreads the gospel across Asia while supplying the need of modesty for many cultures and religious groups who have a hard time finding clothing that is both fashionable and modest. We push to be a leading provider of modest dresses, skirts, tops and accessories while pursuing our dream in Asia to build schools, churches and small groups that help spread the good news. Because of this, over 30% of the proceeds of Apostolic Co goes to helping us to ensure that our school, church and groups here in China are taken care of.