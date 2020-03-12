X

Deficit-specific, adaptive and personalized

Designed for every cognitive level, from very easy to challenging

Very easy levels are really easy and can be operated by a toddler

Seven training modules are completely FREE no subscription necessary

No ads

No setup or registration needed

No Wi-Fi necessary once installed

During all rehabilitation phases persons need a specific and target-oriented cognitive training according to their personal needs. RecoverBrain offers individualized solutions for language comprehension and cognitive therapy. Various training modules are available for easy use in the following cognitive fields: Language comprehension, Comprehension of complex sentences, Understanding of grammar, Attention, Alertness, Responsiveness, Neglect, Memory, Executive function, Visual field, Attention to details, Auditory working memory, and more.

Each training module inside RecoverBrain is adaptive and delivers exercises that are at the exact level of difficulty appropriate for you at any given point in time. RecoverBrain provides a structured approach to cognitive therapy, with a set number of training modules in each daily session.

RecoverBrain has been developed by Dr. A. Vyshedskiy, a neuroscientist from Boston University; Harvard-educated, R. Dunn; MIT-educated, J. Elgart and a group of award-winning artists and developers working alongside experienced therapists.

RecoverBrain is available in Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, Russian, German, Arabic, Farsi, and Chinese.

Access to some activities requires a tuition of $4.99/month. Your tuition pays for the development of new cognitive activities that are added each month.

Tuition will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

Tuition of $4.99/month is automatically charged within 24-hours prior to the end of the current month unless auto-renewal is turned off.

You can turn off auto-renewal by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase.

Any unused portion of a free trial period will be forfeited when the user purchases a subscription.

Terms of Use: http://imagiration.com/terms-of-service/

Privacy Policy: http://imagiration.com/privacy-policy/

Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

