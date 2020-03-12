Deficit-specific, adaptive and personalized

During all rehabilitation phases persons need a specific and target-oriented cognitive training according to their personal needs. RecoverBrain offers individualized solutions for language comprehension and cognitive therapy. Various training modules are available for easy use in the following cognitive fields: Language comprehension, Comprehension of complex sentences, Understanding of grammar, Attention, Alertness, Responsiveness, Neglect, Memory, Executive function, Visual field, Attention to details, Auditory working memory, and more.

Each training module inside RecoverBrain is adaptive and delivers exercises that are at the exact level of difficulty appropriate for you at any given point in time. RecoverBrain provides a structured approach to cognitive therapy, with a set number of training modules in each daily session.

RecoverBrain has been developed by Dr. A. Vyshedskiy, a neuroscientist from Boston University; Harvard-educated, R. Dunn; MIT-educated, J. Elgart and a group of award-winning artists and developers working alongside experienced therapists.

RecoverBrain is available in Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, French, Italian, Russian, German, Arabic, Farsi, and Chinese.

