Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Apartments & Homes by Apartment HunterZ for Android

By Real Estate Data Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Real Estate Data Solutions

We have over 500,000 apartments, condos and homes for rent nationwide. Updated daily with photos.

Apartment Hunters focuses on representing independent property owners and managers of apartments, houses, duplexes, townhouses, and condos. We represent 6-12 unit independently owned and managed smaller apartment buildings as well as over 5000 management companies who each manage 10-75 various communities nationwide.

Why choose from a few listing in your desired area when you can choose up to five times more listings than sites like Zillow.com, Apartments.com, and Apartmentguide.com provide in some areas. Through our relationships we gather listings on a daily basis from all rental websites and management companies and present them to you in one easy app. You also get access to properties listed by Real Estate agents and listed on the MLS. Yes, a Real Estate Agents will show you the property free.

KEY FEATURES:

Direct access to the landlord or property manager. No third parties!

Apartments, condos, duplexes, townhouses, and houses for rent nationwide.

Customizable nationwide search lets you find your new home quickly.

500,000+ listings from 250+ rental websites, all in one easy search.

Complete and accurate details and descriptions of current relevant vacant properties, floor plans (as available), driving directions, and amenities.

Powerful, one-of-a-kind search engine can search by area, zip codes and proximity of a Zip code (Exact, 1 mile, 3 miles, 5 miles, 10 miles, etc.)

Filter searches by rent price range, number of bedrooms, number of bathrooms, property type, keywords and more.

Search filter includes Parking, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Air Conditioning, Hardwood Floors, Fireplace, Balcony, Gym/Fitness, Pool

Search for Pet-friendly rental apartments and houses.

New listings posted and rented ones removed by our staff

Phone and email verification to remove rented listings and verify price changes as well as post new rentals hourly as they become available.

Unlimited free calls to the landlord

Industry's only click-to-call the landlord feature

Agents with 20 years of experience there to help you

Save your favorite homes and searches, then view them on ApartmentHunterZ.com or any other device or app.

Get mobile and email notifications when new listings hit the market or drop in price.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.5

General

Release July 30, 2020
Date Added July 30, 2020
Version 1.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Free
Discover a new way to design your home.
Android
Houzz Interior Design Ideas

Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Free
Find a rental apartment or house for rent.
Android
Trulia - Apts & Homes for Rent

Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

Free
Find the perfect home. Let your fingers do the searching with Area Highlighter.
Android
Realtor.com Real Estate: Homes for Sale and Rent

I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Free
I3MS Vehicle Report is an Android app to show reports of vehicles (eg. Dumpers & HYVA)...
Android
I3MS Vehicle Report - Truck No. Wise Report

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now