Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
AnyRor - Gujarat Land Record 7/12 ROR Online View, Save, Print Land Record and Plot Map of Gujarat
Check and View Gujarat Land Record Any RoR By -
7/12 Ror or Satbara
VF 6
VF 7
8/A
135 D
Type of Land Record -
VF6 or Village Form 6
VF7 or Village Form 7
VF8A or Village Form 8A
Feature of anyror app -
View Land Record Rural - -
View Land Record Rural - -
Any ROR Gujarat or Any Records of Rights Anywhere in Gujarat is a software application designed to help any citizen of Gujarat by providing information pertaining to land records.