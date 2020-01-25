X

Anuel AA music offline ||high quality for Android

By KingMusic.Dev Free

Developer's Description

By KingMusic.Dev

We added the most popular songs in high quality. Please comment for your requests and suggestions.

Our aim is to develop the music market in the best way and offer it to our users.

Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago, professionally known as Anuel AA, is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer who is the pioneer of the Latin trap movement. He won the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Award for New Artist of the Year.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release January 25, 2020
Date Added January 25, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping