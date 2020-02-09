Help your kids learn Arabic with this Award-winning FREE game!

Learning becomes an adventure with Antura, the fun-loving dog. Catch Arabic letters hidden around the world, while solving puzzles and earning gifts along the way. With Antura, kids will be able to easily grow their language skills and practice reading in Arabic as they progress through the game one step at a time. You dont need internet access to play, so your child can read anywhere! Antura won the Best Serious Game award at the Fun & Serious Festival 2017.

This free game is great for any child who wants to learn Arabic letters and words. Antura and the Letters is entirely in Arabic, so basic Arabic speaking skills will be required.

FEATURE LIST

General:

- A free app that teaches children the modern standard Arabic alphabet

- Guided lessons on reading and pronunciation

Activities:

- 23 fun games teaching the principles of reading Arabic

- 9 types of quizzes to test and reinforce each subject your child learns

- Customize Antura and his play space with over 500 different item combinations!

Journey:

- 6 incredible worlds with different environments like mountains, islands, villages and more

- 15 learning blocks in each world to guide your childs progress step by step

Lessons:

- All Modern Standard Arabic letters (including basic diacritics, letter sounds and combinations)

- More than 400 words taught

Winner of the international EduApp4Syria competition, Antura and the Letters is a free, playful smartphone game that mixes the best entertainment technology with practical Arabic educational content to give kids, ages 5 - 10, an engaging learning experience. Antura was created to support children that are not able to attend schools, but any child can play and learn Arabic easily for free.

Collaborating with expert educators and psychologists, the development team transformed the principles of reading Arabic into a fun journey in which kids progress at their own speed. Each success is rewarded with bones that are used to unlock many different colourful items. This not only reinforces Arabic skills but also enables children to create their own, unique Antura. The design and impact of this game has been successfully verified to improve reading. This was done through multiple playtests and an independent 3rd party analysis. They reported that the game engaged children regardless of literacy level, age or gender.

This project was funded by the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and developed by Cologne Game Lab, Video Games Without Borders and Wixel Studios.

If you would like to learn more about the free game Antura and the Letters, the project itself or be part of our supportive community, please visit us at:

http://www.antura.org

https://www.facebook.com/antura.initiative

https://twitter.com/AnturaGame