Antivirus 2019 can Monitor the new installation and app updating, real-time remind avoiding potential risks, keeping your devices safe. This app protects you from unauthorized files that are download from third party stores and webs which cause unusual ads and viruses. If you found your mobile is not performing well or your cellphone has crazy behavior it means your phone is infected with any virus of ads injection.

Phone Boost: Speed up your Phone.

Boost the speed of your Android phone, clear junk and cache. Prevent unauthorized access and guard privacy. Ensure security as Antivirus which can scan virus form your device.

Antivirus 2019 has PIN lock ,Pattern lock and choose your favorite style to lock apps . Pattern lock is more easier and faster to unlock . PIN lock has random keyboard. Much safer for you to lock apps . No more worry people may peep the password or pattern. More safe!

Antivirus 2019 also has applock, users can use Applock to secure gallery, apps and much more

We have built-in sets of beautiful Pattern and PIN themes for your choice, will continue to update.

Never worry about a friend borrows your phone to play games with mobile data again! Never worry about a workmate gets your phone to look the gallery again!

Never worry about parents check your Snap chat, Musical!

Never worry about friends borrow your phone to play games with mobile data again!

Never worry about a workmate gets your phone to look the gallery again!

Never worry about someone reads private data in your apps again!

Never worry about kids mess up Settings, send wrong messages, paying games again!

NOTE:

This app uses the Device Administrator permission.