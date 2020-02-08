Are you worried about losing your phone or tablet? Anti-Theft & Full Battery Alarm will help you to protect your phone from being stolen.

The main use of this mobile anti theft app is to prevent unauthorized access to your phone or tablet while you are charging your device. This will be very useful if you leave your phone charging in a public place because if someone other than you disconnects the phone from the charger, the anti theft security alarm you have chosen will start to sound to avoid that someone steals your phone.

The burglar won't be able to stop the full battery & theft alarm since you will have to enter a PIN you will have chosen previously to be able to deactivate it.

This app offers 2 types of anti burglar alarms:

- Anti theft system: Plug your anti theft device into a charger and activate the burglar alarm. If someone tries to take your phone while it is charging, the charging alarm will start to sound with maximum volume.

- Activate the full charge alarm: This alarm will allow you to charge your phone and know when the battery is charged at 100%. This way, you can remove the battery from the charger at the right time and extend the battery of your phone.

Main characteristics of the app Anti-Theft & Full Battery Alarm:

- Motion sensor. When someone disconnects the phone from the charging plug the app will detect it and the battery charger alarm will sound.

- Protect your phone with the PIN code you choose. The best mobile security alarm.

- Customize the sound of the battery full charge alarm.

- Intelligent alarm to know whether your phone has been fully charged.

- The anti theft app works in the background, even though you don't have it open.

- Alarm system that is easy to use and to set up.