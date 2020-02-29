Drop down from parachute in remote island shooting battle and enter in an unknown territory to strike against terrorist force in gun war last battle for survival. Play Anti Terrorist Critical Strike: Hostage Rescue Operation game and start ultimate action packed frontline assault war shooting games. Start extreme counter terrorist attack with ultra black ops and gun shot deadly terrorist forces to survive in dungeon battle royale commando game. Be an american sniper commando in this free action packed fps shooting games and use advanced arsenal to survive in shooting battle survival royale.

COUNTER TERRORIST SHOOTING SQUAD

Get ready for action packed world war 2 shooting battle games and eradicate all the terrorists to be an ultimate sniper shooter in free fire battle royale games. Deadly terrorist forces are on a mission to kill hostages and get control of island in US army ww2 battleground. Only an army sniper hero black ops can save hostages and fight war on terror against modern terrorist squad. Elite american armed force has assigned you this task to use your best sniper shooter games skills into this modern combat zone. Starting your WW2 battleground mission with a parachute and aim to stay in the battle royale survival shooting game as long as possible. Discover the surrounding counter terrorist forces by radar and use fps shooting games tactics to scotch them by american sniper rifle in shooting battle frontline assault war. Use free gun powerful warfare weapons of US army ww2 battleground to rip on the last battle ground survivor royale and complete army survival mission. Infiltrate enemy lines, kill deadly terrorist squads with powerful WW2 equipment or advanced army weapons to survive and be the last man standing in gun war on terror!

BE THE LAST ONE STANDING

It is ultimate elite fps shooter games, weapon simulator along with ultra speed force to kill deadly terrorist squad, save hostages and survive in final battle royale games. Drive US army truck simulator or 4x4 jeep to enter deadly terrorist forces hideout, hide in trenches or become invisible by proning under grass. There is only one goal in this battle ground: to survive and become the last man standing in free gun war strategy games.

READY, AIM, FIRE!

A constantly growing lethal arsenal of advanced army weapons, armor mayhem, melee weapons and throwable hand grenades gives you the option to shoot or incinerate your adversaries. Get hold on the powerful WW2 warfare equipment and frontline assault war in the free fire battle for survival royale. Use assault rifle MP5, anti-aircraft gun or bazooka in shooting battle ground to ambush, snipe in front line battle shooting commando games.

NON STOP ACTION!

The critical strike sniper gun war commando game is all about surviving in a world war zone full of fps shooting games and modern combat. Put on the helmet to be among army hero in anti terrorism sniper strike and join the battle royale to form the strongest guild in front line shooter battle ground. Keep in mind that modern terrorist shooter is equipped with armory and ready for total wipeout siege in army survival shooting game. So lets release all your fears by defeating counter terrorist shooting squad along with speed force of last battle arena in front line shooting games.

Anti Terrorist Critical Strike: Hostage Rescue Game Features:

Modern fps shooting games to destroy terrorist forces in battle arena

Last battle for survival modes: Campaign mode & Free mode(Sandbox)

Advanced army weapons & massive firepower with speed force

American Sniper Gun, Rocket Launcher, Machine Gun or any assault rifle

Drive US army truck or 4x4 jeep to explore battle environment

Realistic 3D graphics for extreme battlefront gameplay

Download Anti Terrorist Critical Strike: Hostage Rescue gun simulator game for challenging american sniper shooting missions and play as army hero in WW2 frontline assault war.