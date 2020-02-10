X

Anthem Realtors & Developers for iOS

Welcome to the Anthem Connect app!

Anthem Realtors & Developers is a Boutique Family owned business with Family values, working for your family!

Anthem Connect enables you to securely collaborate with us at Anthem Realtors & Developers any time, from any place thats convenient to you.

Anthem Connect allows you to:

- Dynamically communicate with us, using simple and secure text and voice messaging

- Share, Comment and annotate on documents and proposals to capture your thoughts and feedback

- Sign documents easily and efficiently

- Seamlessly engage with us via audio and video calls, all from within the app. Share your screen to illustrate your feedback.

- Receive real-time updates on your project, with our comprehensive task management and reminder system

Release February 10, 2020
Date Added February 10, 2020

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

