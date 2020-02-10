Welcome to the Anthem Connect app!
Anthem Realtors & Developers is a Boutique Family owned business with Family values, working for your family!
Anthem Connect enables you to securely collaborate with us at Anthem Realtors & Developers any time, from any place thats convenient to you.
Anthem Connect allows you to:
- Dynamically communicate with us, using simple and secure text and voice messaging
- Share, Comment and annotate on documents and proposals to capture your thoughts and feedback
- Sign documents easily and efficiently
- Seamlessly engage with us via audio and video calls, all from within the app. Share your screen to illustrate your feedback.
- Receive real-time updates on your project, with our comprehensive task management and reminder system
