Ansley's Owls for iOS

By Forge Apps $0.99

By Forge Apps

Cuddle up with these adorable feathered friends!

Gumdrop the owl is a friendly character who would love to add color and personality to your chats and photos. Gumdrop and friends wandered into my mind one day and we have enjoyed a happy friendship ever since. The owls love to go places, eat yummy treats, and relax with a good book. I hope that you enjoy some fun adventures with Gumdrop, Ginger, and tiny Duffy as well!

About me:

Hi! I'm Ansley, and I love to be creative.I'm eleven years old, and hope you'll enjoy my stickers. I drew them all using my iPad, but I also enjoy working on paper in watercolors, sketching, and drawing.

Release February 2, 2020
Date Added February 2, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

