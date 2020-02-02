Cuddle up with these adorable feathered friends!

Gumdrop the owl is a friendly character who would love to add color and personality to your chats and photos. Gumdrop and friends wandered into my mind one day and we have enjoyed a happy friendship ever since. The owls love to go places, eat yummy treats, and relax with a good book. I hope that you enjoy some fun adventures with Gumdrop, Ginger, and tiny Duffy as well!

About me:

Hi! I'm Ansley, and I love to be creative.I'm eleven years old, and hope you'll enjoy my stickers. I drew them all using my iPad, but I also enjoy working on paper in watercolors, sketching, and drawing.