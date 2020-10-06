Wedding and Anniversary Collage Maker

Createwedding collage and edit your photos with wedding photo collage maker. App provides you variety of collage layout along with latest styles for wedding frames. make a custom wedding collage and access the incredible collage maker tools in a single app. Either you are having wedding anniversary or if you are a newly married couple then get the wedding pictures in an attractive way with free wedding collage maker. Wish your life partner in a better way give the best wedding gift in the form of free collage maker and do surprise your sweetheart. Be your own wedding photographer and celebrate the wedding ceremony in a creative way. Combine your best marriage picture in a single frames and relish wedding memories.

Collage maker enable you to combine your memories in a single image. When it comes to wedding, usually husband and wife along with all couples have love memories in the form of pictures. Happy Couple mainly has variety of images to combine from the day they fall in love till the wedding and anniversary day. Dream wedding contains the wedding pictures in the form of memories for both husband and wife. Wedding photo collage creator renders you the feature to combine all the couple pics in one frame wedding. Collage maker for couples provides the wedding photo filters and effects along with add text feature. Add filters and effect with your own demand and share the wedding photo with your love.

Usage

Choose desired collage layout for multiple images

Add your along with partner photos in the collage frames

Add filter and effects for stunning wedding collage

Set opacity and adjustment of collage photos

Add text on the wedding collage

Change the text style and color with your own desire

Create anniversary collage for your couple

Save and share collage photo in gallery

Key Features

Wide collection of collage layout for wedding and anniversary

Create multiple wedding day wishes images

Add filters and effects for couple photos

Adjust the movement and opacity for collage pics

Special layouts for anniversary collage

Add wedding text on photos save and share the wedding collage