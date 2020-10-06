Join or Sign In

Anniversary Video Maker with Song & Music for Android

By Magic Bit - Particle.ly Free

Developer's Description

By Magic Bit - Particle.ly

Anniversary Video Maker with Song is Easiest way to Create photo slideshow video from Your Photos with Music.Several Steps Selecting Photos,Adding Filters,Text & Music,Instantly Finish Your Own Anniversary Video.

This is an photo effects animated video maker application. you can easily create for your photos many beautiful and attractive live animated effects with heart shape, figurine of love. anniversary photo effect is very easy to use with a few step but it awesome certain you like it.

Anniversary Video Maker with music is one of the best video editor,photo slideshow maker and movie editing apps in Android Store. With this app, you can easiest way to create, edit your video story from gallery photos. We are trying to build an all-in-one video editor as: Text, Music, Theme, Effects, Frames, Border... Everything you need to make an awesome video.

Anniversary Video Maker with Song App Allow Users Creating Photos Movie Slideshow in Special Effects & Music Simply. Anniversary Video Maker App is a Assistant to Help You Make Slideshow Videos from Photos & Music Songs.You Can Choose The Most Beautiful Pictures from Library on Your Devices.

Anniversary photo effect Video Maker is wonderful video maker tool make animated photo effect with heart effect, love effect, diamond effect, bubbles effect autumn effect....

Make your image fun loving and give an artistic view to all your memories with stylish effects and enjoy your stunning and amazing photo with this app.

Key Features of Anniversary Video Maker with Song

- Powerful Wedding Anniversary Movie Maker.

- CreateAnniversary whishes video with Music & Photos,Photo Movie Slideshow Collage with Special Effects & Music.

- Hundreds of free stickers that you need in Editing Video in Photo Video Maker with Music & Pictures.

- Create high quality videos with your photos instantly on your mobile or tablet device.

- Easy to use professional editing tools with simple interface.

- Provided predefined music but You can Add other music from provided app to your slideshow video.

- Set photo animation from lots of stunning 2D & 3D animations for creating professional videos.

- Create amazing movie with your photos, music and amazing photo animation effects

- Select a song of your choice from collection of Anniversary lyrical song to Create Lyrical Anniversary Video

- Save your video to our App Gallery of your phone.

If you like this Wedding Anniversary Video Maker then share with your friends and family member.

Save your beautiful memories with this wedding anniversary video maker of photos with song...

Thank You!!!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
