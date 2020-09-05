Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Anne-Marie - Top Offline Songs & best music for Android

By Apps Audio Center Free

Developer's Description

By Apps Audio Center

Anne-Marie Music Offline Application Songs, this application can run Offline without need for internet.

Anne-Marie Songs List :

Friends

Rockabye

Dont leave me alone

Ciao adios

Bad girlfriend

Perfect

Then

Remember i told you

Heavy

Do it right

Either way

Cry

Trigger

Peak

All that love

Boy

Used to love you

Features:

- Offline App

- Free App and Free Music

- Anne-Marie MP3 HD

- Running in the background

- Playlist

- Auto Replay

- Very easy to use

Full Specifications

What's new in version 11.2

General

Release September 5, 2020
Date Added September 5, 2020
Version 11.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now