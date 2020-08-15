Join or Sign In

Animefice: Anime & Manga News for iOS

Animefice summarizes anime and manga news with 3 bullet points and everyone is an editor.

The stream of content is curated by you, the community. You can remove poor bullet points, add tags, approve posts, reject, and pretty much anything. Everyone is an editor.

Collaboration is the heart of the system.

You accumulate points and advance through a series of levels, each of which grants access to new abilities. Once the system learns to trust you, you will be able to manage everything to a level of an administrator.

There are tons of features and complex ideas that have been simplified. The best way to acquaint yourself with how it works is to throw yourself into the mix!

Release August 15, 2020
Date Added August 15, 2020
Version 2.0

iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
