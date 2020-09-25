Join or Sign In

Anime Movies Pro | Watch Anime Movies and Series for Android

By C.E Devlopers Free

Developer's Description

By C.E Devlopers

If you are want to watch or download anime movies and series without paying any charges then this app is for you by which you are able to watch,download anime shows and movies in full hd. Data will be upload on the daily basis and you will find most popular and best here.

App Features:

1. App size is very light.

2. No irritating ads during watching.

3. App UI is very beautiful and simple.

4. Anime episodes will be updated in the daily basis.

5. New anime data will be updated as soon they are out.

6. Mark your Favourite anime for easy and fast access.

7. Quick Search for anime movies,series and actors.

8. Watch anime in many languages with subtitle.

9. Anime Movies Pro also supports slow internet users.

Note:

All copyrights,materials and trademarks are the property of their respective authors.

All the content and data in the application is gathered from open sources from the Internet.

If you think the any type of content or material of some Anime has violated the copyrights, please report it to us via email.

We will immediately process it to solve.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

