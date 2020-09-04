Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Anime HD & Watch KizsAnime TV Pro for Android

By Prox $0.99

Developer's Description

By Prox

Anime HD & Watch KizsAnime TV is one of the best applications that you can now discover Top rated, Popular, Upcoming Anime movies

This app the easiest way to discover and find your favorite anime all in one place

APP FEATURES:

* No Ads

* No registration required

* Discover Top Rated, Popular, Up Coming Anime Movies

* Add Anime Movies to your Favorites list

* Save and manage anime movies in your favorite list

* Watch official anime movie trailers

* Show detail anime movies vs Seasons & Episode with a short description, release date and rating

* Search detailed informations a anime movie.

Download Anime HD & Watch KissAnime TV & EnjoEnjoy now.

There is anything you want us to improve or add please let us know

Contact me at : hoangpm2812@gmail.com

Thanks for using our app.

DISCLAIMER :

+ The content provides in this app is hosted by public video website and is available in the public domain.

+ This app is not for streaming/watching anime movies. This app just helps you to find anime movies more easily. Some anime don't have trailer or can't play on your country

+ All anime movies information and images are from TMDB.org licensed under CC BY-NC 4.0: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/

+ This app uses the TMDb API but is not endorsed or certified by TMDb: https://www.themoviedb.org/documentation/api/terms-of-use

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.5

General

Release September 4, 2020
Date Added September 4, 2020
Version 1.0.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Netflix

Free
Use your Netflix account to access streaming movies and TV Shows, right on your device.
Android
Netflix

YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

Free
Watch major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, The CW, ESPN, and your local sports channels.
Android
YouTube TV - Watch & Record Live TV

DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Free
Watch all your favorite dramas from around the world.
Android
DramaFever - Dramas & Movies

Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Free
Watch Live TV for sports, news, and can't-miss events on the device of your choice.
Android
Hulu: Stream TV, Movies & more

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now