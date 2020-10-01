Join or Sign In

Anime HD | Sub & Dub | Watch Free Online for Android

By Yesha's Studio Free

Developer's Description

By Yesha's Studio

Watch here all your favorite anime!

Anime Series You Can Watch Online Dubbed & Subbed :

- Attack on Titan

- Sword art online

- Sword Art Online Alicization

- Sword Art Online Alicization war of the underworld

- Sao All seasons in sequence

- SAO Alternative Gun gale Online

- My hero academia

- Death Note

- Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

- Naruto Shippden

- Naruto

- Dragon Ball Z

- Fairy Tail

- One Piece

- Bleach

- Code Geass

- Hunter x Hunter

- Tokyo Ghoul

- Cowboy Bebop

- Fullmetal Alchemist

- Steins Gate

- Blue Exorcist

- The Seven Deadly Sins

- Soul Eater

- Akame ga Kill!

- No Game No Life

- Pokmon

- Samurai Champloo

- InuYasha

- Parasyte

- Dragon Ball

- Get notified when a new episode is released

- Ova List Anime

- Search anime.

- HD quality.

- Support for tablet.

- Support for english languages.

- Cast episodes to TV.

Watch Japan's most popular anime with Crunchyroll. Watch new shows like Dr. STONE, Fire Force, To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts, Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Black Clover, One Piece, Naruto, and more! Plus, watching Crunchyroll's licensed content supports the creators who work to bring you awesome anime every week.

Share anime related content and like comment and watch. follow your favorite member or anime . and get update when ever you get an update. To access the content your account may need to be verified first. inorder to do that solve atleast 30 puzzles in anime maze app.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0

General

Release October 1, 2020
Date Added October 1, 2020
Version 1.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
