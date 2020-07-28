Does your child do not know all the animals? Do you want him or her to improve recognition of the animals according to their sounds, images, or names? No problem.

Even if you live in a city or the suburbs, miles from the nearest grazing cow, your young child has probably seen or heard about farm or wild animals. Perhaps youve read a story featuring sheep, cows, horses and lions. It may sound like simple toddler fun, but learning this vocabulary at a young age actually helps your child develop savvy pre-academic and social skills.

Let your kids explore an amazing world of animals by learning and practicing in game modes. This unique app features both common farm and wild animals. Children will love the adorable illustrations, cute photos, and realistic sounds!

Animal Sounds is a very good entertainment games which makes entertainment and helps to know more about names and sounds of animals.

This animal sounds app offers High Definition animal pictures and by a simple touch on animal images it produces each animal sounds respectively

There are various groups of animals.

- Wild Animals

- Farm Animals

- Sea Animals

- Birds

The combination of photos and illustrations in this app is crucial as it significantly facilitates children's ability to generalize and categorize concepts. The power of observation and attention to detail will be developed when comparing individual photos of the animals. Similarly, the child's capacity to make associations will be enhanced when learning to match the specific sounds to the specific animals. All of these skills are essential for a promotion of learning in general, and therefore your children will find this app to be useful well beyond the boundaries of this application.

Game mode:

- touch the animal with its sound

- listen sound and with its correct name

- get all the animals right and enjoy with us!

Developed in close cooperation with teachers and parents, this app is designed to both educate and entertain. We hope your children will enjoy it.

Looking for something entertain but also educational for your kids?

Talking Animals provides hours of fun and learning.

EASY TO PLAY: TOUCH THE ANIMAL TO HEAR

2 AMAZING THEME: FARM AND WILD

OVER 45 ANIMALS

- Cat

- Chicken

- Cow

- Dog

- Goat

- Horse

- Pig

- Rooster

- Sheep

- Turkey

- Bear

- Bird

- Deer

- Elephant

- Frog

- Lion

- Monkey

- Mouse

- Rabbit

- Racoon

- Snake

- Squirrel

- Tiger

- Turtle

- Blue Whale

- Caretta

- Clown Fish

- Dolphin

- Jellyfish

- Killer Whale

- Moorish Idol

- Octopus

- Puffer Fish

- Seahorse

- Shark

- Starfish

- Stingray

- Swordfish

- Turbot

- Duck

- Flamingo

- Heron Bird

- Ostrich

- Owl

- Parrot

- Pelican

- Penguin

Terms & Conditions: http://softwarior.com/terms-of-service/

Privacy Policy: http://softwarior.com/privacy-policy/

Contact: http://softwarior.com/contact/