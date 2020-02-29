X

Animal Puzzles Games: Kids & Toddlers free puzzle for iOS

By Aleksandr Lupashin Free

Developer's Description

Animal Friends puzzles are colorful educational games for children aged from 2 to 5.

The game includes two types of puzzles. In the first type of game, your child has to put colorful images of animals into the correct places.

In the second type of puzzle, your little one will put together funny animals from separate elements. All the levels feature real sounds of animals. At the end of each level, there is an additional funny and fascinating task!

This game gives your child a chance to discover what sounds the animals in the puzzles make. It will get your child involved and will teach, in the form of a game, logic, attention, fine motor skills, problem-solving, perseverance and visual memory.

Find out about other games from the developer!

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020
Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

