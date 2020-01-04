From the primitive era to modern civilization, this is a casual game that spans multiple civilizations!

Develop a mammoth, dinosaur and many other animals. On this blue planet, create your own civilization!

Game features:

Free download, fun synthesis

Idle game, easy to play

Feel the civilization, cross the era

Planet evolution, the rise of civilization

You can download to experience game and compete with your players around the world to compete for your civilization!

