Animal.IO - Rolling Animal & Friend for iOS

By Duangkha Makhuntod Free

Developer's Description

Discover Animal.IO - Rolling Animal & Friends with really fun for your kids and your family.

You need to conquer as much territory as possible. It's simple game, with lot of competition. You need to gain more space than your friends. If your enermy touches you, you will lost and need to gain more space again.

Try to stay ahead, because victory in this game is never certain until you possess all the enemies. Stealing is allowed, and your enemies won't hesitate to do so.

Have fun and conquer many space as possible.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release July 31, 2020
Date Added July 31, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 7.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
