Animal Gestation 1.0.2 for Android

By Angelo State University $1.99

Developer's Description

By Angelo State University

An animal gestation calculator app that will calculate either the birth date or breed date of some common animals based on average gestation periods.

Current animal list:

Alpaca

Axis Deer

Bobcat

Cat

Cattle

Coyote

Deer

Dog

Donkey

Elephant (African)

Elephant (Asian)

Elk

Fallow Deer

Gerbil

Goat

Gray Fox

Guinea Pig

Hamster

Horse

Human

Llama

Mountain Lion

Mouse

Mule Deer

Prong horned Antelope

Rabbit

Raccoon

Red fox

Sheep

Skunk

Swine

White Tailed Deer

Features:

- Calculates birthing date from breeding date.

- Calculates breeding date from birthing date.

- Animal gestation periods for 33 different animals.

- Simple and easy to use.

- Average animal gestation periods displayed.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.2

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 1.0.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

