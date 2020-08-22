Sign in to add and modify your software
An animal gestation calculator app that will calculate either the birth date or breed date of some common animals based on average gestation periods.
Current animal list:
Alpaca
Axis Deer
Bobcat
Cat
Cattle
Coyote
Deer
Dog
Donkey
Elephant (African)
Elephant (Asian)
Elk
Fallow Deer
Gerbil
Goat
Gray Fox
Guinea Pig
Hamster
Horse
Human
Llama
Mountain Lion
Mouse
Mule Deer
Prong horned Antelope
Rabbit
Raccoon
Red fox
Sheep
Skunk
Swine
White Tailed Deer
Features:
- Calculates birthing date from breeding date.
- Calculates breeding date from birthing date.
- Animal gestation periods for 33 different animals.
- Simple and easy to use.
- Average animal gestation periods displayed.