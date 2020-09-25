Join or Sign In

Animal Cross Tips & Guide for Android

By Gama Technologies Free

Developer's Description

By Gama Technologies

Animal CrossTips and Guide is an app that will make playing Animal Crossing New Horizon much easier. You'll be given access to information about the bugs, fish, events and community projects all at your fingertips.

FEATURES

- Discover which Animal Crossing animals you still need to be catch, by adding the ones you've caught to your "Catalog".

- Learn about the selling price and locations of the catchables.

- DIY recipes, Nook miles guide, unlock conditions (guides): Get information of the Animal Crossing NEW Horizons s system. We are continuing to update that information.

This app is truly essential to all Animal Crossing New Horizon players. It works offline too, so you have access to a huge amount of information at all times.

Features in Animal Crossing New Horizons Guide:

* Best tips and tricks for Animal Crossing New Horizons

* Multiple Categories

* Friendly & Clear guide with text and images

* Nice design for better user experience

Disclaimer

*This is Unofficial Guide for Animal Crossing New horizons This application complies with the guidelines of the copyright law of the United States of "fair use." If you feel there is a right of direct copyright or trademark infringement that does not follow within the guidelines "fair use", please contact us directly.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 25, 2020
Date Added September 25, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.1 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
