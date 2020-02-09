X

Animal Babies Jigsaw Puzzles Game - Kids & Adults for Android

By App Family Kids - Games for boys and girls Free

Developer's Description

By App Family Kids - Games for boys and girls

If you or your kids like fun animal games and jigsaw puzzles, you will LOVE this puzzle filled with cute animal pictures!

In this relaxing puzzle game for kids and adults you can choose whether to use 6, 9, 12, 16, 30 or 56 pieces, adjusting the difficulty to the appropriate skill level.

This educational app for kids and adults includes stunningly cute pictures of cuddly animals, with fun rewards to pop.

Please note: the app contains advertisements shown after every 4 puzzles played. Advertisements can be disabled via an in-app purchase.

Features:

- Lots of cute animals!

- Fun rewards for each puzzle

- Play with 6, 9, 12, 16, 30 or 56 pieces - easy for kids, challenging for adults

- Natural puzzle dynamics

For more fun, check out our other cool, fun and free apps.

Music: "Starry"

Kevin MacLeod (incompetech)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0

Full Specifications

What's new in version 24.0

General

Release February 9, 2020
Date Added February 9, 2020
Version 24.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

