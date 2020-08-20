Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Angry Dinosaur Zoo Transport & Truck Drive games for iOS

By Asad Hasan Bokhari Free

Developer's Description

By Asad Hasan Bokhari

Chase & Look up for Raptors i.e. Dinosaur in big Jungle trees and adjust your aim to shoot them. Once they have faint, put them in transporter truck and bring them to big city adventurous Zoo to make children fill with amusement. Also look up for injured crew members and shooter and make them reach hospital.

Yes Download this action packed 3D mania and enjoy Angry Dinosaur Zoo Transport.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

8 Ball Pool

Free
The World's #1 Pool game - now on iOS!Play with friends! Play with Legends. Play the hit Miniclip 8 Ball Pool game on your mobile and become the...
iOS
8 Ball Pool

The Sims FreePlay

Free
Fall in love with The Sims FreePlay French Romance update.
iOS
The Sims FreePlay

Fallout Shelter

Free
Create a brighter future underground for the dwellers and protect them from the dangers of the wasteland.
iOS
Fallout Shelter

Plague Inc.

$0.99
Can you infect the world.
iOS
Plague Inc.

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now