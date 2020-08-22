Sign in to add and modify your software
Download the App for delicious deals and great Italian meals from Angelos Pizza & Pasta with locations in Wallington and Fairview, New Jersey. Scroll through for an online menu great for ordering ahead whether pizza for the office or a family dinner is on your agenda! Catering and delivery are available, too perfect for parties and get togethers. Check out a menu full of appetizers, pizza, pasta, salads, and more right from your smart phone. Just tap the App for amenities like:
Easy online ordering
Exclusive specials and savings
Updates and notifications
And more!
The App is FREE, easy to use and right at your fingertips. Treat the office, throw a party, enjoy a family dinner or have a quick lunch and save, with App-ealing offers and great service from Angelos Pizza & Pasta in Wallington and Fairview, New Jersey.