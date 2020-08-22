Join or Sign In

Angelos Pizza & Pasta for Android

By Total Loyalty Solutions Free

Developer's Description

By Total Loyalty Solutions

Download the App for delicious deals and great Italian meals from Angelos Pizza & Pasta with locations in Wallington and Fairview, New Jersey. Scroll through for an online menu great for ordering ahead whether pizza for the office or a family dinner is on your agenda! Catering and delivery are available, too perfect for parties and get togethers. Check out a menu full of appetizers, pizza, pasta, salads, and more right from your smart phone. Just tap the App for amenities like:

Easy online ordering

Exclusive specials and savings

Updates and notifications

And more!

The App is FREE, easy to use and right at your fingertips. Treat the office, throw a party, enjoy a family dinner or have a quick lunch and save, with App-ealing offers and great service from Angelos Pizza & Pasta in Wallington and Fairview, New Jersey.

What's new in version 2.6

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020
Version 2.6

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 2.3.3 and up

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
