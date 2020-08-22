Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Earn rewards, review sale ads, create shopping lists, get special discounts, and more from Angelo Caputos Fresh Markets.
With the Caputos app you can
Earn reward club points for buying items you enjoy
Get discounts and giveaways created exclusively for our app users
Explore our weekly specials
View and redeem coupons
Create multiple shopping lists
Manage your account preferences