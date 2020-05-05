Join or Sign In

By Reading International Free

Browse movies & purchase tickets for your favorite Angelika Film Center location.

- Find out whats playing at your local cinema

- Buy advance tickets on-the-go from your mobile device

- Redeem your Angelika Film Center gift card for tickets

- Create a user account to save your movie history & personal information

- View upcoming screenings & exclusive events

What's new in version 1.6.7

Release May 5, 2020
Date Added May 5, 2020
Version 1.6.7

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 11.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

