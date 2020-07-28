Angel and Demon have been linked together by the master of an alternate universe. Together they need to make their way through 7 levels of jumping, flying, swimming, singing and throwing. They need each other's skills to complete the puzzles and challenges along the way.

Play now in the cartoony and colorful world of Angel's paradise, Demon's underworld, and finally the chained city, where you must defeat the end-boss to release your chains.

- Single player platform game.

- Smooth scrolling.

- Fast loading of levels.

- Ad supported.

- Play both Angel and Demon.