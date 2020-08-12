Sign in to add and modify your software
The Andy's Frozen Custard loyalty app is a convenient way to gain Yum Squad points and earn free treats!
Join the Yum Squad and receive a FREE treat following your first visit
50 Points = Free $5 Treat ($1 = 1 Point)
Check in to let us know you've arrived - and get points for visits!
Browse our extended menu of delicious frozen treats
Find a location near you - get store hours and directions for all Andy's locations
View your member account balance and your rewards
Combine gift cards
Refer a Friend and receive extra rewards