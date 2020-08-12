Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Andy's Frozen Custard for Android

By Paytronix Systems Free

Developer's Description

By Paytronix Systems

The Andy's Frozen Custard loyalty app is a convenient way to gain Yum Squad points and earn free treats!

Join the Yum Squad and receive a FREE treat following your first visit

50 Points = Free $5 Treat ($1 = 1 Point)

Check in to let us know you've arrived - and get points for visits!

Browse our extended menu of delicious frozen treats

Find a location near you - get store hours and directions for all Andy's locations

View your member account balance and your rewards

Combine gift cards

Refer a Friend and receive extra rewards

Full Specifications

What's new in version 20.30.2020061205

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 20.30.2020061205

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Free
Get your groceries delivered when you want them.
Android
Instacart: Grocery Delivery

Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Free
Find and order food from over 20,000 delivery restaurants in 19 cities.
Android
Grubhub: Local Food Delivery & Restaurant Takeout

Caviar - Food Delivery

Free
Step up your restaurant ordering game, whether it's delivery or pick up.
Android
Caviar - Food Delivery

Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Free
Find Food Options For Your Budget. Order food using the Uber Eats app now.
Android
Uber Eats: Order Food Delivery

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now